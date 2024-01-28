Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,101,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $443.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

