Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $220,000 in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

