Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $962,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.62. 884,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.