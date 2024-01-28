Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $80.18. 2,286,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,802. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 952,706 shares of company stock worth $71,949,415. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

