Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 32,610 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,126,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,265. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

