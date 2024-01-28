Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 874,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,979. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

