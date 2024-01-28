Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.78. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$9.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of C$295.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million.

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk bought 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.