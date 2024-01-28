Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

