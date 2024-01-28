Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

