Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$1.96. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 11,630 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

