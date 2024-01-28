Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

CHK stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

