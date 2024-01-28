Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

