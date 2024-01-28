Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.19.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

