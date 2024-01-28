Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million.
Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
