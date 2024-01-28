Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

