Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.