Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

