QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.72. 7,744,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.