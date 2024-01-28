Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after buying an additional 353,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $14,892,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,095,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.