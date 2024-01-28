Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.73 million, a PE ratio of -656.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

