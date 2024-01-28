Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
