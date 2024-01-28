Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.73 million, a PE ratio of -656.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

