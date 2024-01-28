Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,979. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

