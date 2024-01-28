Raymond James Boosts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of DSP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $523.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.53. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

