RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.26 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

