Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.94. Reading International shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 18,393 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

