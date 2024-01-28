Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

