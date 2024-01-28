Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen Company Profile

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

