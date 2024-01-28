Redburn Atlantic Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

