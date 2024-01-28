Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $940.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $871.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $958.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

