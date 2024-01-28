Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 300 shares.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

