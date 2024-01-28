Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 300 shares.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.