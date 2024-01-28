Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 25,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,977,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,632. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.