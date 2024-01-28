Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

