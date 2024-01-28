ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.60.

RMD traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.15. 2,336,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,776. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

