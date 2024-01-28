Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,532 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of First Horizon worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

