Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 46 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average is $231.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

