Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Shares of ELV opened at $483.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average of $461.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

