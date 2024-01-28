Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $79,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

