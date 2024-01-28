Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 194,672 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

