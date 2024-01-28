Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $56,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLR opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.62.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.