Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

