Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of GXO Logistics worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

