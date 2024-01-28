Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.64 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCI opened at $69.26 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

