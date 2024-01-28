Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.76 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 993,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.