Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.3 %

RGA opened at $171.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

