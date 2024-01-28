Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.27 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

