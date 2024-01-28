Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $285.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 13.36% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $285,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,437,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,633 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.45 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

