Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $82.25 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $82,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

