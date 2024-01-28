Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

