Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $756.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

