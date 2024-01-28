Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $75,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $166.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.