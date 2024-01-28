Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

