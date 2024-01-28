Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 36,046 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $104,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

